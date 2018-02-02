‘Go Red’ to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.Linda Hart, DNP, RN of the Bon Secours Advanced Heart Failure Center and heart attack survivor, Andrea Woie shared about the importance of bringing awareness to cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association, with CBS 6 and Bon Secours Richmond, is hosting a 2018 Go Red For Women casting call to select real women from the greater Richmond area to share their stories of survival to inspire others and raise awareness. for more information visit http://www.goredrva.heart.org

Go Red For Women Casting Call is Saturday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Women' Health and Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6 at the Richmond Convention Center.

For the details visit http://www.rvahealthexpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION}