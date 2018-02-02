Eat better and feel better with Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Bill Bevins stopped by Tropical Smoothie Cafe to get the inside scoop on the newest smoothie additions, as well as their LIVE appearance at the Cooking Stage during the Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo.

For more information you can visit www.RVAtropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

Stop by any one of the 15 Richmond area locations, and make sure to check out their LIVE cooking demo on the Virginia This Morning Cooking Stage.

The Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo Saturday, February 3rd from 10 am to 4 pm Greater Richmond Convention Center

Fore more info you can visit www.rvahealthexpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE}