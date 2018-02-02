Man killed after pickup ran off road, hit tree in Amelia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — State police have released the name of a 52-year-old man killed in a crash on Genito Road in Amelia County Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on eastbound Genito Road near N. Lodore Road just after 3 p.m.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a pickup truck was headed eastbound on Genito Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree, Hill said.

The driver, David L. Goolsby of Amelia, who was the only person in the truck, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Officials said alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

