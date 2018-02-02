× Investigators ask for help finding missing Virginia teen

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Monticello Police have asked for help finding Alexis Margaret Williams. The 17-year-old girl is believed to have run away from home on January 5.

She is described as a 5’7″ biracial female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She left her home wearing a black, red, and white jacket or gray and pink Northface jacket, according to investigators. She sometimes wears glasses and a man’s style large wrist watch with a broken face and “ALEXIS” printed on it.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Fluvanna Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.