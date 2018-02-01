Richmond Ballet presents “The Sleeping Beauty” Feb. 9-11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Choreographed by Marius Petipa and staged by Malcolm Burn with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, this enchanting family-friendly ballet has something for everyone. The Richmond Ballet presents, "The Sleeping Beauty" Friday, February 9th through Sunday February 11th.

Cody Beaton, who dances the role of Princess Aurora shared details about bringing the show together.

The Richmond Ballet is located at 407 East Canal Street in Richmond. For more information and to purchase tickets call (804) 344-0906 EXT.224 or visit http://www.richmondballet.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND BALLET}