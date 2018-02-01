× Arrests made after college student found dead in trash bags

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — More than two weeks after Kenneth Moore’s body was discovered in trash bags, investigators have confirmed arrests associated with his death.

A Sussex County Sheriff’s Office investigator confirmed to WTKR “multiple arrests” have been made in Moore’s death.

Investigators have not yet publicly released the suspects’ names, nor offered details as charges were still pending and the investigation into his death was on-going.

Moore, 36, was hitchhiking from Sussex County to Richmond when he left his home, his mother said.

“He had a backpack, his notebook, computer and he had a nice phone, wallet, credit cards,” mom Patti Bass said. “Why did they have to kill him like that?”

A hunter found the Mary Washington graduate student’s body in rural Sussex County on January 12.

Sussex County Sheriff Earnest Giles previously said Moore, who he said had a history of alcohol abuse, was last seen with two men at a Prince George convenience store on Route 35 near Interstate 95. That was on January 11.

Giles said Moore’s body had one trash bag around his head, two around his torso, and that his legs were partially covered when a hunter, tracking a dog by transmitter, made the discovery in a ditch full of water along Route 35, also known as Jerusalem Plank Road.

Investigators said Moore had trauma to his head and neck.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Sussex County Crime Solvers at 877-793-1999.