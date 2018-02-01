Learn quick, healthy and delicious meals at Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo

Here’s the Cooking Stage Schedule for the 2018 Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo:

10:30 a.m. — Snicker Doodle Bliss Balls from Austin Kitchen, RVA Fit Foodie

Austin Kitchen, aka “RVA Fit Foodie”, started her health journey in 2015 after experiencing a health scare that gave her a second chance to take her health more seriously. After re-evaluating what health meant to her, she decided to start a social media platform that encouraged followers to find their own version of balance.

With over 17,000 followers from around the world, Austin’s vulnerability and realness with sharing her life has allowed her to connect on a deeper level with her community on personal health topics. Not only does she share healthy recipes and workout programs but she speaks on motivation and self-care to be the best version of yourself. She believes that life is too short to restrict the foods you love from your diet, instead she inspires by eating real food, little sugars, and spreading lots of love.

11:30 a.m. — Detox Island Green, Health Nut, Immune Blast Smoothie from Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s menu boasts bold, flavorful food and smoothies with a healthy appeal, all made to order from the freshest ingredients. We find that superior, simple ingredients including real fruit and veggies set our smoothies apart from the others. And our toasted wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and gourmet salads are made fresh with high quality meats and cheeses and topped with fresh produce and flavorful sauces.

Combine that with a fun atmosphere and unparalleled hospitality and you can see why people return again and again for the Tropical Smoothie Cafe experience.

12:30 p.m. — Roasted Garlic & Thyme Salmon from Chef Malcolm Mitchell, Lower 48

Thrown into the kitchen at the age of 12, alongside his Charleston-born mother of West Indian descent, Malcolm began his love affair with Southern-Caribbean (what he calls “Geechee”) cuisine.

In the years following, Chef Malcolm went on to become a Finalist on Season 8 of Food Network Star, Beat Bobby Flay, and NDTV Celebrity Chef Chinese Competition.

Now, Chef Malcolm is spicing up the culinary scene around the country but can be found in Richmond, VA at Lower 48, which opened in September 2017.

1:30 p.m. — Pork Banh Mi Tacos from Chef Brian Mullins, Resident Chef at Publix Aprons Cooking School

Chef Brian Mullins’ passion for food was inspired by his family. Having both Italian and German grandparents, there was never a shortage of great food at family gatherings.

Growing up in a military household, he was fortunate to be able to travel the world and experience the cuisine of many cultures which started him down a path in the hospitality industry.

Chef Brian graduated Suma Cum Laude with a Culinary Arts degree from Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky. Brian has embarked on a career that spanned small bistros to large convention hotels and everything in-between.

In 2013, He found a home with Publix and is currently the Resident Chef at Publix Aprons Cooking School in Lakeland, FL.

2:30 p.m. — LA Lasagna Magro from Chef Kristi Genova, co-owner of Casa Italiana

By the age of 26, Chef Kristi had already helped define the concept and cuisine of Los Angeles’ Murano Restaurant and Lounge, and had been named one of LA’s top chefs. In the years following, Chef Kristi served as Corporate Chef for the Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop restaurants, Executive Chef for Tahoe’s iconic West Shore Café, and as a sought-after private chef.

Kristi has been a frequent media star, with appearances on The Food Network’s “Extreme Chef,” NBC’s weight-loss series “The Biggest Loser,” as well as several appearances on “Good Day LA.” She was named to OC Metro magazine’s 40 Under 40 list, Quick Service Restaurant Magazine’s most “Influential Millennial Business Leaders under 35,” and her recipes have been featured in magazines such as Runner’s World, Shape, Orange Coast, Triathlon, and Quick Service.

Now, Chef Kristi is here in Richmond as co-owner of Casa Italiana, one of Richmond’s top new restaurants. Kristi has joined her family to bring authentic Italian cuisine in a way that Richmond has not seen. Chef Kristi appears frequently on “Virginia This Morning” and recently competed in Guy’s Grocery Games on the food network.

RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO

😅Work out with Beachbody’s Chris Downing

Meet Olympic gold medalist Christie Pearce Rampone

🏋️‍♀️Fitness Schedule

⚕Free Health Screenings

🍎Healthy living products and services

🍳Cooking Demos

🍷Wine Tastings

💆Spa Zone

😛Kids Zone

📺Meet the CBS 6 News Team

🆘Get help at the CBS 6 Problem Solvers booth

RVAHealthExpo.com

🗺Map of Exhibitors

Men and children are welcome at the expo as there is something for everyone to enjoy. General Expo tickets are $3 and are sold at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets to work out with Chris Downing are ONLY available online.

BEACHBODY’S CHRIS DOWNING

There is still time to get tickets to work out with Chris Downing, Beachbody’s newest Super Trainer and creator of the revolutionary workout program “Shift Shop.”

Downing will lead a 30-minute workout from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and a 30-minute motivational speech/Q&A session from 2 to 3 p.m. The VIP meet and greet will take place from 3 to 4 p.m.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST CHRISTIE PEARCE RAMPONE

Olympic gold medalist and two time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Christie Pearce Rampone will appear at the expo. She will take part in an interview on the Lifestyle Stage at 10:30 a.m. That is followed by a demonstration followed and then meet and greet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HEALTHY LIVING

The expo will also feature presentations from leading health experts, free health screenings, fun activities and information on products and services on healthy living. There will also be cooking demos and wine tastings as well as the chance to meet your friends from CBS 6 News and a Kids Zone.

