Missing 17-year-old girl from Luray believed to be in danger

PAGE COUNTY, Va. — State police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl from Luray, Virginia, who is believed to be endangered.

Luray Police said Cayla Sue Austin is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention.

Austin disappeared from her home in Luray on Jan. 5, according to WHSV, with a tube-shaped mint green clothes hamper full of clothing.

The station reported the teen may have left home while her family was sleeping.

Officials said Austin may be with friends and may have access to a vehicle.

Austin is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has blue eyes, blond hair and a ring in her bottom lip.

If you have any information about Austin, call 911 or #77 on a cell phone or the Luray Police Department at 540-743-5343.

