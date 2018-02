Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Dr. Fidelma Rigby, Dr. Bushra Shah and Janet K. Abraham of VCU Health shared about the key signs and struggles of postpartum depression and mood disorders. If you or someone you know is experiencing classic symptoms of postpartum depression connect with the VCU Health Women's department to learn more about treatment options.

Find a Mother's Guide to Postpartum Depression online, visit http://www.vcumom.com or call (804) 828-4409.

{THIS SEGEMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH}