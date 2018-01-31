× Woman injured after shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police confirm a shooting investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Petersburg Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near a home in the 200 block of North West Street, according to police. Crime Insider sources confirm a gunman opened fire on a home in the area.

A woman was stuck by a bullet and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no description of a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.