× UVA extends winning streak, knocks off Louisville 74-64

Charlottesville, Va. – Behind 22 points from Kyle Guy and another 16 points and 9 rebound from Ty Jerome, the Virginia Cavaliers extended their current winning streak to 13 straight with a 74-64 win over Louisville.

The Cardinals were led by Ray Spaulding who had 16 points and 7 rebounds and Deng Adel who added 15 more. UVA was playing a bit shorthanded, dealing with the flu throughout the team all week and with head coach Tony Bennett suspending grad transfer guard Nigel Johnson 3 games for a violation of team rules.

Here’s a look at the highlights and some post game reaction from Sean Robertson:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Other notes from the JPJ: