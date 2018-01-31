UVA extends winning streak, knocks off Louisville 74-64
Charlottesville, Va. – Behind 22 points from Kyle Guy and another 16 points and 9 rebound from Ty Jerome, the Virginia Cavaliers extended their current winning streak to 13 straight with a 74-64 win over Louisville.
The Cardinals were led by Ray Spaulding who had 16 points and 7 rebounds and Deng Adel who added 15 more. UVA was playing a bit shorthanded, dealing with the flu throughout the team all week and with head coach Tony Bennett suspending grad transfer guard Nigel Johnson 3 games for a violation of team rules.
Here’s a look at the highlights and some post game reaction from Sean Robertson:
Other notes from the JPJ:
- Virginia improved to 21-1 and 10-0 ACC
- The Cavaliers’ 13-game winning streak is their longest since starting 19-0 in 2014-15
- UVA has had five 11-game or more winning streaks under Tony Bennett
- Virginia has started 10-0 in ACC play for the first time since starting 12-0 in 1980-81
- Louisville (50%) is the first UVA opponent to shoot 50 percent or better this season and first since Notre Dame in last year’s ACC Tournament (52.2%)
- UVA is 14-0 at home and has a 16-game home winning streak dating back to last season
- UVA has a five-game winning streak vs. Louisville
- UVA is 11-4 all-time vs. Louisville, including a 6-1 mark in Charlottesville
- UVA is 20-0 when leading at the half
- UVA has held each of its 10 ACC opponents to 28 or fewer points in the first half
- UVA is 10-0 when scoring 70 or more points and 105-6 when scoring 70 or more under Tony Bennett
- Devon Hall (12 points) has reached double figures in nine straight games
- Kyle Guy (22 points) has reached double figures in 19 games and has led UVA in scoring in 11 contests
- Guy extended his 3-pointer streak to 22 games, most for a UVA player since Joe Harris’ 23-game streak in 2013-14
- The 22-point effort was Guy’s sixth career 20-point game
- Ty Jerome (16 points) reached double figures for the ninth time this season
- Jerome had a career-high nine assists
- Isaiah Wilkins had a game-high 10 rebounds
- Marco Anthony had a season-high 10 points and played an ACC-high 18 minutes