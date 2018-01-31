Start smiling with Horsey Orthodontics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Dr. Gus Horsey of Horsey Orthodontics, stopped by the studio to discuss the importance of early orthodontic treatment and to showcase the advanced technology used by his team. It is recommended by the American Association of Orthodontists that children have a dental evaluation no later than 7 years old. Dr. Horsey also revealed that Horsey Orthodontics is an Invisalign Preferred Provider and is the only center of excellence for hidden braces.

There are two Horsey Orthodontics locations at 313 Schofield Drive in Midlothian - (804) 464-8711 as well as 4016 E. Parham Road - (804) 672-3030.

For more information, visit www.horseyorthodontics.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HORSEY ORTHODONTICS}