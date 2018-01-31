× School bus involved in I-95 crash; no students hurt

RICHMOND, Va. — A minivan driver was charged with Following Too Close after colliding with a Richmond school bus Wednesday morning on Interstate 95.

“Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Richmond City school bus and a minivan at northbound Interstate 95 at Maury Street (Exit 73) in Richmond,” Virginia State Police Sgt Keeli Hill said. “The Trooper’s preliminary investigation, at present, reveals that the driver of the school bus was slowing down due to traffic and the driver of the minivan struck the bus in the rear.”

The middle and high school students on the bus were checked out on scene by emergency service personnel, police said. No injuries were reported.

“The right lane [of Interstate 95] is now back open,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “The ramp from Maury St. ramp is now partially open. Use caution in the area. The backup is now three miles. Continue to expect delays.”

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.