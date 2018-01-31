RPD releases name of officers involved in shooting of juvenile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police have released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting of a juvenile Saturday at a South Richmond apartment complex.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Lambeth Road at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex.

Officers spotted a group of people in the area around, and the group included an individual that police classified as a "known-wanted party," according to Richmond Police.

Police said officers approached, the individuals fled, and police say one of the individuals, a juvenile male, brandished a handgun at the officers.

The officers, identified as Officer Glenn Gohlke and Officer Dustin Holmes, fired their service weapons in response, striking the offender.

The suspect was wounded with a non-life-threatening injury, but no officers were hurt in the exchange.

Police say the suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

Jon Burkett's Crime Insider sources said this case is linked to a string of robberies involving the sale of items through mobile apps.

The juvenile, who Crime Insider sources say is 17 years old, was served with an outstanding detention order. Police say further charges are being considered by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Officer Gohlke and Holmes have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard after all officer-involved shooting incidents.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective D. Burt at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com.