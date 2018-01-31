× Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo

RICHMOND, Va. —

The Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo will take place on Saturday, February 3rd from 10:00am – 4:00pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. This year, the Expo is celebrating its 16th anniversary of providing health screenings, healthy cooking recipes, cooking demonstrations, and the latest trends in fitness for the Richmond community. In addition to over 100 booths and exhibits covering both health and fitness, cooking demonstrations and fitness workouts, the Expo provides attendees with tips and tricks for implementing a healthier lifestyle

This year’s fitness headliner is Beachbody’s newest Super Trainer and Creator of Shift Shop, Chris Downing. Downing is known for his three-week rapid rebuild training program, Shift Shop, designed to make you leaner, stronger, and faster in just three weeks, regardless of your age. Attendees will have the opportunity to work out with and hear motivational talks with an additional ticket purchase. Also joining us this year is USA Soccer Olympian, Christie Pearce Rampone. Christie is a four-time USA Soccer Olympian winning three gold medals and one silver medal. She is also a five-time USA Soccer World Cup Team member winning two times in 1999 and 2015.

There is also a kid’s zone, a spa zone and new this year a CBS 6 Problem Solvers Booth with Shelby Brown. General Expo tickets are $3 and are sold at the door while workout tickets for Chris Downing range in price and may be purchased in advance online. For ticket prices and more information, visit www.rvahealthexpo.com