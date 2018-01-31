Henrico woman sentenced for crash that killed 14-year-old girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County woman was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 11 years in prison for a crash that killed a 14-year-old Highland Springs High School student.

In November 2017, Keia Mona Hewlett, 36, entered an Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 14-year-old Dajanae White. She pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse and to driving under the influence.

An Alford Plea means Hewlett understood there was enough evidence to convict her of the crime, however she did not admit guilt.

Hewlett was intoxicated when the vehicle she was driving ran off Darbytown Road and flipped multiple times at 4 a.m. April 13, according to police.

Dajanae was one of five teenagers, including Hewlett’s three children and nephew, inside the car when it crashed.

Hewlett was drinking vodka and partying at her sister’s house on Jennie Scher Road prior to the crash, a prosecutor said in Henrico Circuit Court in November. He described the house as a “chaotic, party atmosphere.”

The prosecutor said Hewlett became angry when her daughter wanted to leave and return home. Hewlett was driving the children to her home in an “aggressive manner,” according to the testimony.

Dajanae and three children were unrestrained and ejected in the single-vehicle crash.

White died at the scene from blunt force trauma to the head and chest. The other occupants were taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hewlett was sentenced to 56 years in prison, with 45 years and two months suspended, bringing her total sentence to 10 years and 10 months.