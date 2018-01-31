‘Go Red’ in support of the fight against heart disease and stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year or approximately one woman every 80 seconds. Jamet Jackson, 'My Stylist & Personal Shopper' at the Short Pump Macy's location

joined us during our LIVE show to fill us in on the upcoming American Heart Month events put on by the American Heart Association. Jamet was joined by four heart disease survivors and model volunteers, Kimberly Ketter, Shaun Rivers, Bunny Young and Renee Lacy to show of their 'Go Red' fashions in support of the fight against heart disease and stroke.

The ‘Go Red for Women’ Casting Call takes place on Saturday, February 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Women's Health and Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6.

For more information on the 'Go Red' movement visit: http://www.goredrva.heart.org

For Expo details visit http://www.rvahealthexpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION}