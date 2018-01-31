Man upset over $1,298 water bill: ‘It’s not my fault’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man whose water bill skyrocketed to more than a thousand dollars is reaching out the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

D.J. Stone said he was shocked when his recent water bill from Richmond's Department of Public Utilities totaled 1,298.95 due by Feb. 15.

Stone said he contacted the city to question why his bill skyrocketed in just a matter of weeks.

“The city said that the meter was broken for two years,” Stone explained. “Now they want me to pay back what they said I owe.”

Stone said he was clueless that his meter readings were inaccurate and that he paid all of the water bills the city sent him over the past two years.

He contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers saying that the city is only offering what he considers an out-of-reach payment arrangement so they can recoup their money.

“I just don't have the ability to pay $100 bucks,” Stone said. “It’s not my fault that their meter didn`t work and they didn`t catch it for two years.”

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers contacted Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities to find out the protocol in a situation like this. When we asked about Stone’s case, a spokesperson said they are now investigating his bill and will have a decision on how to handle it by the end of this week.

Stone said he is just glad someone is hearing his concerns and that hopes no other customer has to go through this. He said he hopes city officials will re-consider his case and work with him on this bill.

