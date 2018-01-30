× VDOT issues alert ahead of morning commute

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — With winter weather arriving in Central Virginia Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) issued the following alert ahead of the morning commute:

Light snow showers are forecast to potentially affect the morning commute in the Richmond region. While most roads are currently damp, road temperatures are at or just above freezing.

Slick spots are possible until temperatures rise, especially on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and ramps.

VDOT crews continue to patrol and treat any icy patches, as needed.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution near raised pavement surfaces until temperatures rise.

The CBS 6 forecast called for areas of fog early Tuesday morning that will give way to a light mix and snow showers.

Some light accumulations will be possible, but limited to mainly the grassy surfaces.

A few areas could see a light coating of snow on the roads, so it would be best to give yourself a little extra time in the morning to get to school or work.

The best window for snow in the Richmond area will be between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Click here for the an updated list of winter weather-related school closings and delays.