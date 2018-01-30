× Two arrested after victims reported being assaulted by a mob

HENRICO, Va. – Two arrests have been made after victims reported being assaulted by a mob, in the 500 block of N. Laburnum Avenue on Jan. 25.

The victims reported being assaulted by a group of people, some of whom were known, Henrico Police said.

Kelly Kristina Wooten, age 26, of the 2400 block of Peter Paul Boulevard, was identified as one of the suspects and charged with assault by mob.

The other arrest made was Ricardo Lee Jones, age 27, of the 900 block of N. 26th Street. He was charged with assault by mob and brandishing a firearm.

Other arrests could be made. This is a developing story.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.