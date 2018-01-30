Snow expected to bring light accumulations Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Areas of fog early Tuesday morning will give way to a light mix and snow showers.

Some light accumulations will be possible, but limited to mainly the grassy surfaces.

A few areas could see a light coating of snow on the roads, so it would be best to give yourself a little extra time in the morning to get to school or work.

The best window for snow in the Richmond area will be between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A few Weather Headlines for your Tuesday.. pic.twitter.com/h3cBqrEQyv — Tom Patton (@TPattonWeather) January 30, 2018

Skies will gradually clear Tuesday afternoon, with windy conditions throughout the day.

Expect a cold and dry day on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. We’ll have a brief warm-up on Thursday, as highs reach the mid 50s.

Another storm system will bring a round of rain late Thursday night, that should change to snow before ending.

Light accumulations of snow will again be possible, but it currently looks like a very minor event.

Another possible snow event looms on the horizon for next Monday, but model variability remains high, and the confidence in any one solution remains low. We’ll continue to track this and all other potential winter weather events and keep you updated.