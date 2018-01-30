× Saturday night showdown: John Marshall vs. Trinity Episcopal

Richmond, Va. – Two of the most recruited players in the state will face off on Saturday night when John Marshall meets Trinity Episcopal at the Ashe Center as part of the Coaches For The Cure basketball showcase.

Together, they have around 3 dozen offers to play for the biggest programs in college basketball and have led their teams to standout seasons this year. They both play for the Team Loaded AAU program, but on different age levels and this week’s game could be the only time they face each other in high school.

Sean Robertson has a preview: