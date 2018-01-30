× Redskins trade for Chiefs QB Alex Smith

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have agreed to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Alex Smith in a move first reported by the Kansas City Star.

Published reports say that former Virginia Tech standout CB Kendall Fuller is headed back to the Chiefs as part of the deal.

Smith, 34, is coming off one of his best seasons as a professional, setting career highs in passing yards (4,042) passing touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7) but with arguably a stronger supporting cast on the Chiefs offense than the one he will inherit with the Redskins.

Full terms of the deal will not be disclosed until the NFL’s fiscal year officially begins on March 14th. But ESPN reports that the Redskins and Smith have agreed to a four year contract extension worth an average of $23.5 million per season with $70 million in guarantees. Those figures are less than the contract Kirk Cousins is expected to get as a free agent.

ESPN also reports that initial compensation from the Redskins is a second round pick in this year’s draft. The Redskins currently select 13th overall.

Cousins’ tenure with the Redskins will end with him becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for over 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. The team’s cheapest option to keep him for 2018 (aside from agreeing to a long term deal which was slowly becoming a non-option), would have been a $28.8 million franchise tag for 2018. Once Cousins signs with another team, the Redskins will receive a third round compensatory pick in 2019, and the team is currently $52 million under the 2018 salary cap.

This is a developing story. Stay with wtvr.com for further updates