Police: Man shoots 2 at Ashland apartment complex

ASHLAND, Va. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of shooting two people at an Ashland apartment complex. The man and woman shot at the Misty Pines Apartment on Arlington Street were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the Monday night shooting.

Kenen Stevens, 20, of Hanover, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, according to Ashland Police spokesman Officer Chip Watts.

“The suspects shot several rounds at individuals in front of this apartment, and then fled the area in a late model, Silver sedan,” an Ashland Police spokesperson posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Stevens was booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail without incident and held with no bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Ashland Police at 804-412-0600 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

