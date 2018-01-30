CHoR helps make breastfeeding work for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Gauri Gulati, MD, IBCLC and breastfeeding expert with Children's hospital of Richmond sat down with Jessica Noll to discuss some of the common struggles breastfeeding moms experience. Dr. Gulati explained that every baby and breastfeeding mom is different and she encouraged women who are nursing not to compare themselves to others.



5 Breastfeeding Tips



- Eat a healthy diet

- Sleep when your baby sleeps

- Be flexible and patient

- Accept help

- Take quality time for yourself

For more information about the breastfeeding support provided provided by CHoR, visit: chrichmond.org or call (804) 828-CHOR (2467)

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU}