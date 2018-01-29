West Broad Village ‘Goes Red’ to kick off American Heart Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jessica spoke with Dr. Phoebe Ashley, cardiologist at VCU Pauley Heart Center and Rebecca Phillips, marketing director for Dave & Buster's and congenital heart defect survivor about the inaugeral 'West Broad Village Goes Red' event. This event is to bring awareness to and kick off American Heart Month.

'West Broad Village Goes Red' will take place at gather at West Broad Village - 2400 Old Brick Road. Thursday, February 1st, 5:30pm - 7:30pm

The event is FREE but registration is required. To register, visit http://www.wbvgoesred.eventbrite.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION}