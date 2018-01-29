Virginia soldier surprises 9-year-old daughter at school assembly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A 9-year-old girl received the surprise of a lifetime at a school assembly Monday after her father returned home from deployment overseas.

Brent Mount, a U.S. Army soldier, was deployed in Afghanistan for six months.

His daughter, Katie Mount, is a fourth-grade student at Park Ridge Elementary School in Stafford.

In an assembly held for all fourth-grade students, Katie won a pretend drawing for a gift from Sweet Frog. The student walked to the front of the assembly, where she was met by Sweet Frog mascots.

That’s when her father revealed himself as the real grand prize.

When Katie turned around, saw her father and jumped in his arms for a long embrace.

This was her Brent Mount's second deployment.