× VDOT on standby ahead of possible snow event Tuesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. –VDOT crews are closely monitoring area roadways for potential icy patches overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Most pavement temperatures are expected to remain above freezing; however, raised pavement surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses and ramps could dip below freezing.

VDOT said crews are on standby to address slick spots with salt and sand, as needed, to improve traction and melt ice.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution near raised pavement surfaces until temperatures rise.

Rain will gradually come to an end from west to east Monday evening, and could mix with wet snowflakes at times.

An upper-level trough will move through the area early Tuesday morning bringing a quick round of snow to the area, according to Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel.

Some light accumulations will be possible, but limited to mainly the grassy surfaces.

A few areas could see a light coating of snow on the roads, so it would be best to give yourself a little extra time in the morning to get to school or work, according to Zach Daniel’s WTVR.com Weather update.

The best window for snow in the Richmond area will be between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Skies will gradually clear Tuesday afternoon, with windy conditions throughout the day.

Expect a cold and dry day on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

There will be a brief warm-up on Thursday, as highs reach the mid 50s.

Another storm system will bring a round of rain late Thursday night, that should change to snow before ending. Light accumulations of snow will again be possible, but it currently looks like a very minor event.