Update on Tuesday snow chances

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong upper level trough will cross the region early Tuesday. This will trigger another round of precipitation Tuesday morning, likely some snow showers or mixed snow, sleet and rain showers.

Any accumulation would likely be on grassy surfaces, cars and decks, and would just be a coating in the metro up to an inch in areas north of Richmond.

We’ll see a bit of sun Tuesday afternoon, but it will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the teens to low 20s.

Dry weather is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, as temperatures moderate a bit.

We’ll see readings in the low 40s Wednesday and the mid 50s on Thursday. Then another quick moving front will bring some rain early Friday morning.

It now appears precipitation will come to a quick end, but we’ll watch this closely because if it doesn’t, it could turn to some snow. Dry and chilly weather will return to begin next weekend, but a few showers are possible next Sunday afternoon.