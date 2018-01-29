× Trusting a Higher Power

RICHMOND, VA – Evidental Medium J. Marie stopped by the studio to talk about her two seminars at the Women’s Health and Fitness expo on February 3rd. She’ll be speaking about connecting with something higher than yourself and holding a session to connect with loved ones from the spirit side. “Trusting Something Higher Than Yourself” is from Noon to 12:45pm and “ An Afternoon with Spirit” will be held from 2 to 3-pm on the Lifestyle Expo stage at the Greater Richmond Convention Center presented by CBS 6.

Find out more at http://www.jmariemedium.com​