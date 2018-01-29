Surveillance video shows 3 break-in suspects inside Henrico home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Home surveillance video shows three burglary suspects inside a Henrico home during broad daylight.

Police said on January 26, officers responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Rivertop Court for a burglary.

A resident came home to find a door had been forcibly entered and called police, according to investigators.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects entering the home around 12:40 p.m. In the video, you can see the suspects enter the home, look around, then go upstairs.

Police say the suspects appear to be armed.

A short time later, the suspects came down the stairs, with the first suspect carrying a red and black bag. Police believe the victims’ stolen property was inside the bag.

Anyone with information concerning this crime, or the persons responsible for it, is asked to call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or CrimeStoppers at 780-1000.