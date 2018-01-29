× Stony Point Chipotle closed; Regency Square location planned

RICHMOND, Va. – The Chipotle at Stony Point Fashion Park closed on Sunday, a spokesman for the fast-casual chain confirmed.

“Since opening that restaurant in 2003, the quality of that location has simply declined over time and so we opted to close,” said Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold, in an email response to CBS 6.

Arnold said that customers could find three other Chipotle restaurants in that general area, at 11440 Midlothian Turnpike, 7106 Midlothian Turnpike, and 7000 Forest Avenue.

“Beyond these existing locations, we continue to explore opportunities for growth in Virginia, and have four new restaurants on the books for this year, including one location in Richmond at the Regency Square Mall,” Arnold said.

Stony Point Fashion Park, now owned by Starwood Retail Partners, is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment intended to “further enhance its ambiance to complement the surrounding neighborhood.”

Amid all the renovations and openings, the New-York based Anchor bar shuttered its spot at the mall after just eight months open.

Current dining options include Brio Tuscan Grille, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse P.F. Chang’s, Panera Bread, Les Crepes, and Nino’s Italian Delight.

In December, the Virginia-based Latitude Seafood Company announced a spring 2018 opening at the outdoor mall.

Latitude, owned by four friends from the Richmond area, is a contemporary seafood restaurant with a large menu of fish-focused items. They also serve pastas, steaks and burgers, and offer a wide selection of craft cocktails, wines and beers. Latitude operates a restaurant in Westchester Commons that will remain open in addition to the Stony Point location.