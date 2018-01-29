Not4Me PSA contest winner announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Atlee High School student, Hailey O'Neil learned that she was the winner of the Loveland Distributing and CBS 6 Not4Me PSA Campaign when her PSA "The Process of Filming" aired during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. O'Neil and her teacher Claire McHewitt, joined us in the studio along with Amanda Marable from Loveland Distributing to share the details behind the contest and winning video. Hailey was presented with a $1500 cash grant, and McHewitt took home a $1000 cash grant.

You can view the top 5 ‘Not4Me’ video submissions at http://www.WTVR.com/Not4Me

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LOVELAND DISTRIBUTING AND THE CBS6 NOT4ME CAMPAIGN}