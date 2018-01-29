× Karen Costello named Martin Agency Chief Creative Officer

RICHMOND, Va. — One month after the departure of its chief creative officer amid sexual misconduct claims, The Martin Agency has installed a woman to the post for the first time in the firm’s history.

The Richmond ad giant announced Friday it has named Karen Costello as its next CCO. She replaces Joe Alexander, who left Dec. 1 amid sexual harassment allegations from employees within the agency.

A 25-year industry vet, Costello joined Martin last year as executive creative director and had co-led the department in an interim role since Alexander’s departure.

The selection makes Costello the first woman to serve as CCO in Martin’s 53-year history – a feat that follows the recent appointment of Kristen Cavallo as the agency’s first female CEO.

“This isn’t overcorrection or an optics play,” Cavallo said in a release. “This is earned. This is preparation. This is opportunity, grabbed.”

