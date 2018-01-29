Man with ‘zero knowledge’ of the Kardashians who hated ‘uppity foods’ gets hilarious obit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEMOTTE, Ind. -- A northwest Indiana woman decided the style of traditional obituaries didn't quite fit her dad's personality, so she wrote up one that did, according to WXIN.

"He lived to make other people laugh…it was the only way to honor him properly,” said daughter, Jean Lahn, of Lowell.

Terry Ward moved to Demotte from suburban Illinois in 1973 after serving in the Vietnam War. The Army veteran wanted a quiet place in the country after participating in active combat.

During her work at Geisen Funeral Home, she has seen her fair share of stale obituaries, usually set up the the exact same way.

"I wrote it myself and I didn't tell anyone I was going to make it funny," Jean said.

After reading it, the rest of her family said it was perfect and shared many laughs.

Ward "escaped his mortal realm" on Tuesday after suffering a stroke. His daughter wants to thank all of the hospital staff at Southlake Methodist Hospital for caring for him for five days before he passed.

Highlights include, "He never owned a personal cell phone and he had zero working knowledge of the Kardashians." and "Terry graduated from Thornridge High School in South Holland, IL, where only three of his teachers took an early retirement after having had him as a student."

In lieu of flowers, the family says donations can be made at your favorite watering hole.

Read the full obituary below: