Giavos family opens Little Nickel in Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — A vacation space with Instagram-able touches by the Katrina, Johnny, and Dean Giavos. Chef Loretta Montano is chef de cuisine (also, Stella’s Grocery).

Name: Little Nickel

Address: 4702 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Va.

Opening Date: Monday, January 29, 2018 (lunch 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.); opens for dinner on February 8.

Robey’s choices:

To Eat:

Nachos! Pork or chicken, grilled pineapple, jalapeno, white cheddar and queso and salsa verde

The flaming Pu-pu Platter General Tso’s wings, pineapple skewers, coconut shrimp, pork barbecue skewers, and lumpia.

To Drink:

The Ruby Punch (brandy, Jamaican rum, curaçao, Yellow chartreuse, Maraschino, White wine and lemon juice)

