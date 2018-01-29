2 chances for snow this week
Giavos family opens Little Nickel in Southside

Posted 12:17 pm, January 29, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. — A vacation space with Instagram-able touches by the Katrina, Johnny, and Dean Giavos. Chef Loretta Montano is chef de cuisine (also, Stella’s Grocery).

Name: Little Nickel
Address: 4702 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Va.
Opening Date: Monday, January 29, 2018 (lunch 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.); opens for dinner on February 8.

Robey’s choices:

To Eat:
Nachos! Pork or chicken, grilled pineapple, jalapeno, white cheddar and queso and salsa verde

The flaming Pu-pu Platter General Tso’s wings, pineapple skewers, coconut shrimp, pork barbecue skewers, and lumpia.

To Drink:
The Ruby Punch (brandy, Jamaican rum, curaçao, Yellow chartreuse, Maraschino, White wine and lemon juice)

avocado crab cocktail ~ grapefruit, cilantro, red onion

salt & pepper calamari ~ crispy fried squid, peppers, scallion, chili vinegar sauce

patty pan squash parm ~ now open for lunch

