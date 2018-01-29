Loyal CBS 6 viewer inspires special surprise for student waiter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Bill Kusterer was an Army veteran, a loving husband, father, grandfather and a loyal CBS 6 viewer. He passed away on January 15, at the age of 73.

Kusterer was the inspiration behind this week’s edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“We recently had a CBS 6 viewer who passed away. He was a big fan of CBS 6 News and as a matter of fact, his daughter works at CBS 6,” said Anchor Rob Cardwell. “One thing that he loved, was a great steak dinner. And he really liked to tip good waiters or waitresses who helped him out.”

Cardwell enjoyed a great steak dinner at Hondos steakhouse in Glen Allen and, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, presented a special surprise to the waiter Cory, who is also a VCU student.

“On behalf of CBS 6, we have a very nice tip for you,” said Cardwell, handing the waiter the check. “We just want to say thank you for your hard work and a great meal.”

“Wow! Oh my God… Thank you so much,” said Cory. “I really appreciate this.”

“This is going to help so much… The semester just started, so this is going to help with those books and the classes themselves.”

