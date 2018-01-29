Kevin Hart returns to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Kevin Hart is returning to Richmond. The actor/comedian’s Irresponsible Tour will arrive at the Richmond Coliseum Sunday, March 25.
Tickets for the show go sale January 31 at noon. Click here for the link to buy tickets.
Hart last performed in Richmond during his 2015 WHAT NOW? TOUR.
I only get BETTER…..the reviews are in and people are going crazy over my new material. Tickets for my “Irresponsible” tour go on sale this WEDNESDAY people….I’m announcing over a 100 Tour dates damn it….Go hard or go home!!!! This tour will be EPIC #IrresponsibleTour #ComedicRockStarShit #LiveLoveLaugh #MakingHistory
