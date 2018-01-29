2 chances for snow this week
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Kevin Hart returns to Richmond

Posted 10:31 am, January 29, 2018, by

Kevin Hart is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — Kevin Hart is returning to Richmond. The actor/comedian’s Irresponsible Tour will arrive at the Richmond Coliseum Sunday, March 25.

Tickets for the show go sale January 31 at noon. Click here for the link to buy tickets.

Hart last performed in Richmond during his 2015 WHAT NOW? TOUR.