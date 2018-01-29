17-year-old shot after pulling gun on undercover officer: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say a 17-year-old pulled out a gun, thinking he was about to score some loot, but the one carrying the loot was an undercover Richmond Police officer.

The attempted robbery occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday in the Saint John’s Woods community in South Richmond.

Crime Insider sources say due to a number of robberies and attempted robberies via the “U-sell it”- style apps, an undercover operation was launched to catch thieves and stop them from preying on innocent victims.

In this case, a "sale" was agreed on Saturday and Crime Insider sources say the 17-year-old repeat offender pulled out a gun. The undercover officer fired his gun, and the teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Officials said the suspect's name will be released when charges are filed.

Police are reminder those who use these apps, to arrange to meet in designated safe zones.

In the past, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham suggested that people come into the lobbies of any of RPD’s precinct headquarters or the main headquarters to conduct their transactions.

