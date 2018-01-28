Win tickets to Suits and Sneaks gala

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is giving you the chance to win two tickets to the second annual Suits and Sneaks fundraising gala benefiting the YMCA of Greater Richmond.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 – 11 p.m. at Plant Zero located in the Manchester Warehouse District.

The gala will benefit the YMCA of Greater Richmond’s capital comprehensive campaign for the renovations of the Northside and Petersburg YMCAs. Work has already begun on the Petersburg Y and is slated to be complete later this year.

Guests are invited to wear cocktail attire paired with fun sneakers. The evening will include live music by The Jangling Reinharts, an open bar cocktail reception and both a silent and live auction.

More info/get tickets: ymcarichmond.org/sneaks

Suits and Sneaks is organized by the YMCA of Greater Richmond Millennial Initiative, a group of philanthropists and young professionals who are passionate and committed to philanthropic efforts in the community through the Y. The Millennial Initiative is chaired by Stuart Farrell of Tuckahoe Holdings. Farrell says he’s thrilled to once again be a part of this event.

“Suits and Sneaks is an extraordinary opportunity to bring our community together and show support for the YMCA,” said Stuart Farrell of Tuckahoe Holdings, who chairs the Millennial Initiative. “The Northside and Petersburg branches are a beacon of hope in their communities and it is our job to make sure they continue to be.”

YMCA of Greater Richmond President and CEO Tim Joyce said he is thrilled the event is back.

“Last year’s gala was a huge success and this year promises to be even better. It will a fun evening for those who believe in the Y’s mission and who graciously support our efforts to build stronger communities,” Joyce said

