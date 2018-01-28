2 arrested in Chesterfield man’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have arrested and charged two men with the death of a Chesterfield man in Richmond’s Swansboro West neighborhood earlier this month.

Detectives and marshals arrested 28-year-old Barry M. Dixon of Richmond and 29-year-old Christopher E. Lassenberry of Chesterfield and charged them in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Thomas E. Bradley of Chesterfield.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 200 block of Larne Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on January 18. Upon arrival, they found Bradley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to either call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-6570 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.