Soggy Sunday yields to an unsettled week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday opened with rain falling before daybreak, and rain will continue throughout the day into Sunday night.

Rain will be heavy at times, and totals will exceed an inch in spots by Monday.



Rain will exit from this system Monday morning, but another disturbance will bring the chance of scattered showers Monday afternoon and evening. It will be cold enough for some wet flakes across western Virginia.

A stronger disturbance will swing through on Tuesday. Most of the precipitation will be light snow, but some locations may see some rain or a mix at times.

This will only last a few hours, and temperatures during the day will be above freezing. If the air and ground get cold enough, there is the possibility of a coating to under an inch of accumulation. Accumulations may be brief, melting shortly after sticking.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry before our next storm arrives on Friday. It will be warm enough for the precipitation to start as rain, but colder air will filter in late in the day into the evening. This will cause the rain to mix with and then change over to snow, especially north and west of Richmond. It's a little too early to talk about potential accumulations, since the wet ground and temperature levels will make it difficult for all of the snow to stick.

Friday's system is the biggest wildcard for the week ahead. Updated forecasts will be posted over the next few days.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: