Jackson Ward street honors longtime state senator

RICHMOND, Va. – A street in Richmond’s historic Jackson Warn neighborhood was renamed Saturday to honor a longtime state senator and doctor.

The 900 block of North First Street was renamed as Dr. Benjamin J. Lambert, III OD Way in honor of the late longtime state senator and optometrist.

A group of family and friends gathered for the renaming ceremony.

Lambert served as the 3rd District state senator in the General Assembly for over 30 years and operated his optometry business in Giplin Court for over 50 years.

Richmond City Council voted unanimously to rename the street.

Lambert died in March of 2014 at the age of 77.

Lambert, who was the first African-American to serve on the Virginia Senate Finance Committee, served three decades in the General Assembly.

Lambert's political career began when he was elected to Virginia's House of Delegates in 1977. Then Lambert was elected to the Virginia Senate in 1985.

Additionally, Lambert served on a number of committees and chaired several subcommittees during his tenure.