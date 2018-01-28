Group beautifies 2 schools, community center in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Volunteers with a group dedicated to making Richmond Public Schools thrive spent part of their weekend beautifying two high schools and a community center.

Parents, staff and students with STAY RVA volunteered to paint staff bathrooms and the staff lounge at Thomas Jefferson and John Marshall High schools Saturday.

Volunteers also painted a mural at Blackwell Community Center.

While the organization is only one year old, officials said the work they are doing is just a tip of the ice burg of what is to come.

"STAY stands for Supporting Together Area Youth," one organizer said. "But really I think the acronym says it all. Its about staying in the city, staying committed and stay willing to make a difference."

The group said their work is ongoing and that they have four "STAY Days" planned this year.

If you want help, the event will be March 24. Click here for more information about the group.