Glow-in-the-dark party raises awareness about teen depression

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 400 people decked out in glow-in-the-dark attire packed the Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond for a colorful fundraiser n in honor of Cameron Gallagher.

Cameron died at the age of 16 after collapsing after a race in Virginia Beach.

The SpeakUp LightUp party raised money to help support free programing for teens who are going through depression in Central Virginia.

Cameron suffered from depression and the foundation raises awareness about teens going through the same thing.

“The message here is that out of darkness comes light,” P.J. Gallagher, Cameron’s uncle said. “We are trying to show while everyone has a dark side to them that there is a brightness to each and every one of us. We are out here just sharing a wonderful message telling everyone; whether your struggling you’re not alone that everyone else is out here and everyone has their own uniqueness and we are here to celebrate that.”

The foundation's SpeakUp 5K event is in august.

Cameron came up with the 5K idea to raise awareness of teen depression and anxiety.

The annual run honors Cameron’s memory and reminds teens battling depression that help is available