Chesterfield mother wins trip to Grammy Awards

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield mother of two won a trip to the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden from CBS 6 and 103.7 PLAY.

Morgan Hawthorne from Chesterfield County ​won the contest, which included round-trip airfare and a two-night stay at a deluxe hotel and transportation to the show. She also received tickets to the official Grammy After-Party with live performances and $300 in spending money.

“I work hard raising my family and working part time as a bartender. Music is and always has been my escape,” Hawthorne wrote in her entry. “I volunteer in my child’s school as much as possible as well. Life has not been easy with a sick daughter and health problems myself, but it’s looking up finally and it’s time to celebrate!”

Hawthorne and her husband, Jason Smith, set off for New York Saturday morning.

“Beginning our adventure,” she posted on Facebook. “At our gate waiting to board in 30 minutes! NYC and the GRAMMYS here we COME! Thank you 103.7 and CBS 6!💗”

Hawthorne made the most of her birthday weekend by seeing the Broadway show “Chicago” and checking out Madame Tussauds.

“NYC is so much cooler at night,” she wrote.

Then it was time to get ready for the Grammys on Sunday.

“So excited,” Hawthorne posted “Googling easy updos that I can do myself for the Grammys.”

The pair arrived the Grammys and documented some of the most talked about moments of the show.

“Killed it queen Gaga!” Hawthorne posted after Lady Gaga’s performance.

Hawthorne also lauded Kendrick Lamar and Pink’s performances.

But it was Kesha’s powerful rendition of “Praying” that moved her to tears.

“All the feels and tears!!!!! YESSSSSS KESHA,” she wrote.

When a friend posted that she cried watching Kesha’s performance from home and that she could not image seeing it in person, Hawthorne admitted she bawled.

“Had to go to the bathroom and clean myself up,” she wrote.