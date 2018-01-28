Chesterfield schools reports uptick in flu cases

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Public Schools are warning parents increased flu cases are being reported in the district.
In a letter to parents Sunday, school officials asked parents to keep an eye on their children for any of the following symptom:
- Fever or feeling feverish/having chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Vomiting and diarrhea
The school system is reminding parents that it is never too late to get a flu shot.
Officials also urged parents to keep their children home from school if they are sick.
And as always, one of the best ways to prevent spreading the flu is frequent hand washing.
