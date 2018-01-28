Chesterfield schools reports uptick in flu cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Public Schools are warning parents increased flu cases are being reported in the district.

In a letter to parents Sunday, school officials asked parents to keep an eye on their children for any of the following symptom:

Fever or feeling feverish/having chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Vomiting and diarrhea

The school system is reminding parents that it is never too late to get a flu shot.

Officials also urged parents to keep their children home from school if they are sick.

And as always, one of the best ways to prevent spreading the flu is frequent hand washing.