Woman injured after car collides with gravel truck on I-95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — State Police are on scene investigating a crash that left a woman injured Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:57 a.m. when a woman driving a Nissan sedan in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 lost control of the vehicle, hit a jersey wall and finally came to rest in the center lane. The sedan was then struck by an LL Carter dump truck, forcing it on its side and over the jersey wall after it overcorrected.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hermitage Road remain closed as cleanup is currently underway. Traffic is currently getting by using the right shoulder.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route as there is a two mile backup.

The crash is under investigation.