This ooey, gooey, Slow Cooker Chocolate Lava Cake is even better served with a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream. Thanks to Morning Dose for sharing this recipe.

Ingredients:

Cake:

1 box cake mix

1 1/4 cups milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

Lava Filling:

1 box instant chocolate pudding

2 cups milk

1 bag of milk chocolate chips (12 oz)

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, 1 1/4 cups milk, vegetable oil, 3 eggs an beat with an electric mixer or by hand, as directed on cake mix box. Spray slow cooker with cooking spray and pour in cake mix. Cover and cook on low for 1.5 hours.

After the cake has cooked for 1.5 hours, in a medium bowl, beat pudding mix and 2 cups milk with whisk according to the box. Pour the pudding into the slow cooker, in the middle of the cake batter. Do not mix. Add bag of chocolate chips on top.

Cover and cook on low heat for another 1.5 to 2 hours until cake is cooked through and the pudding starts to bubble through the top of the cake.