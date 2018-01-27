Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting at Southside apartments

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a South Richmond neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

James Mercante with Richmond Police said officers in the 600 block of Lambath Road, at the St. John’s Wood apartments, spotted a group of people 4:17 p.m.

In that group was one person police called a “known wanted party.”

As officers approached, the individuals fled.

“Just a few steps away, gunfire was exchanged,” Mercante said.

Officials said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said a suspect was wounded and transported to an area hospital with injuries that called not life-threatening, Mercante said.

It is unclear how many shots were fired.

Officials said the suspect’s name will be released when charges are filed.

Other members of the group were detained, but there has been no word what if any charges they will face.

Crime Insider sources said this case is linked to a string of person-to-person robberies involving mobile sales apps.

Those sources said that officers were undercover when the suspects showed up.

Police said they are still in the early stages of their investigation and no additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

